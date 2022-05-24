Lidl gets green light to demolish Kildare supermarket and to build a bigger one

FILE PHOTO
Lidl has been granted planning permission to demolish its supermarket on the Newbridge Road in Naas and to build a bigger one on the site.
The current outlet at Jigginstown has a 1,720 sqm gross floor space with a net retail sales area of c. 1,286 sqm.
The new foodstore will measure 2,572 sqm gross floor space with a net retail sales area of 1,668 sqm.
The existing site will also be reconfigured, including car parking and hard and soft landscaping.
A new main vehicular access will be created from the Naas Retail Park access road and a new pedestrian access point from the Newbridge Road.
Also in the plans is public lighting, electric vehicle charging infrastructure, roof mounted solar panels and cycle parking.
Construction work is expected to commence between July and September.
The project has an estimated construction value of over €3.5m, according to Construction Information Service database.
