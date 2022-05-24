Recruit firefighters from Kildare complete training course in Offaly

The Recruit Firefighters on the course
Recruit Firefighters from Kildare completed a training course at Tullamore Fire Station recently.
The Kildare personnel were joined by colleagues in Kilkenny, Laois and Louth for the QQI accredited Breathing Apparatus Initial Wearers course.
Breathing Apparatus is one of the key competencies required of a firefighter and is a vital skill which enables personnel to carry out the work they do serving communities while keeping themselves and others safe.
Kildare Fire Service passed on its congratulations to the students and thanked the Instructional Team for their hard work and dedication.
