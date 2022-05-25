Man accused of producing imitation firearm during alleged ‘road rage’ incident in Kildare, Naas District Court told

The allegations were detailed at Naas Courthouse on Thursday, May 19 last. File photograph
Naas District Court was told of an alleged ‘road rage’ incident on Thursday, May 19 last.
It was alleged by gardaí that on February 11, 2021, Daniel Dempsey, with an address listed as Moanavoth, Rathvilly in Carlow, became frustrated with a couple driving in front of him at Horsepasstown in Ballymore Eustace, Kildare.
The 43-year-old then allegedly approached the couple in the car, produced an imitation firearm and pointed it at one of them.
It was heard that this constituted a contravention of Section 9 (A) Criminal Justice (Miscellaneous Provisions) Act 2009.
Judge Desmond Zaidan agreed to grant bail for the accused until the case returns to court for November 3 for hearing.
