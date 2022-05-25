DELAYS: road resurfacing works announced by Kildare County Council for eight days

Diversions will be in place. File Photograph
Road resurfacing works have been announced for a region located in the Clane-Maynooth Municipal District for a total of eight days.
KCC said in a notice: "Please note there will be road resurfacing works on the L70056 Murphys Lock, Ballyteague from Monday, May 30, until Tuesday, June 7, 2022.
"A road closure and diversion will be in place, with provision for local access."
KCC added: "delays are to be expected, your cooperation is appreciated and any inconvenience caused is regretted."
Any queries can be directed by telephone to 01 6286236 or by email to northernareaoffice@kildarecoco.ie.
