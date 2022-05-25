Search

25 May 2022

Kildare Death Notices for today: Wednesday, May 25

RIP to the late Kev Cullen

Reporter:

KildareNow reporter

25 May 2022 11:05 AM

The death has occurred of Carmel Crehan (née Casey)
Beaufield Green, Maynooth, Kildare / Ballaghaderreen, Roscommon

Crehan (née Casey), Carmel, Beaufield Green, Maynooth, Co. Kildare and late of Ballaghaderreen, Co. Roscommon, May 22nd 2022, suddenly at home. Pre-deceased by her loving son Adrian. Sadly missed by her loving husband Chris, children Alan and Tara, grandchildren Natasha, Ryan and Liam, brother Tony, nephews, nieces, extended family and many good friends.

 

Rest In Peace

 

Carmel will be reposing at her residence on Thursday from 4pm - 7pm. Removal from her residence on Friday at approx. 9:30am to arrive at St. Mary's Church, Maynooth, for 10am Funeral Mass, followed by burial with her beloved Adrian in Laraghbryan Cemetery, Maynooth. Those who are unable to attend the funeral, please leave a personal message for the family in the condolences section below.

 

The Funeral Mass can be viewed live on Friday at 10am by clicking on the following link : https://maynoothparish.org/webcam-2/

 

Oliver Reilly Funeral Directors accept no responsibility for any live webcam interruptions or issues

 

The Crehan family would like to thank the doctors, nurses and staff of Connolly Hospital, Blanchardstown for the excellent care and support they gave to Carmel

 

For all enquiries, please contact Oliver Reilly Ltd. Funeral Directors on (045) 868230

The death has occurred of Kevin (Kev) Cullen
Loughbollard, Clane, Kildare

Cullen, Kevin (Kev), Bedford, UK and late of Loughbollard, Clane, Co. Kildare, suddenly at home. Predeceased by his loving mother Betty. Sadly missed by his loving father John, siblings David, Maria, Bernie, John Jnr., Liz and Laura, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family, John's partner Brigid and many good friends.

 

Rest In Peace

 

*Funeral Arrangements will be updated at a later date*

 

Family flowers only please, donations can be made in memory of Kevin to the Kevin Bell Repatriation Trust by clicking on the following link : https://kevinbellrepatriationtrust.com/donations/

 

For all enquiries, please contact Oliver Reilly Ltd. Funeral Directors on (045) 868230.
 


Funeral Arrangements Later

he death has occurred of James (Jim) Guilfoyle
Ard Mhuire, Rathangan, Kildare

Peacefully, in the wonderful care of the staff of Tallaght Hospital. Sadly missed by his loving wife Chriss, daughter Mary, sons John, Davy and Dermot, son in law Kevin, daughters in law Paula, Lillian and Mary, grandchildren Donna, Jamie, Sinead, Ronan, Gary, Cillian and Cian, grandchildren Rían, Lilliemay and Chloe, brothers Bart and Kevin, brothers and sisters in law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

 

May Jim Rest in Peace
 


Funeral Arrangements Later

The death has occurred of Lt. Col. Gordon BIRCH
Church View, Rathangan, Kildare

Peacefully, after a short illness, surrounded by the love of his life Elizabeth and his children Jackie, Caroline, Rodney, Malcolm, Nicola and Brian. He will be dearly missed and lovingly remembered by his family, grandchildren Avril, Dara, Luke, Rebekah, Jesca, Sarah, Ronan, Fintan, Evan, Laoise, Skyler, Ella and Theodora, great-grandson Oisin, sons-in-law Danny, Keith and Edmond, daughters-in-law Trish,Lucy and Gliria, relatives and friends.

 

Reposing in Kildare Funeral Home, Fairgreene, Kildare, (Eircode;R51FV06) on Tuesday from 5pm until 7pm. Cremation will take place on Wednesday at 12 noon in Newlands Cross Crematorium, Dublin. (Eircode;D24KICY)

 

House Private, Please.

Donations, in lieu of flowers, to Rathangan Day Care Centre.

 

" Jesus calls us o'er the tumult "

