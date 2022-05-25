PICTURES: Firefighters battle van blaze on busy traffic route

The vehicle at the scene / PHOTO: Wicklow Fire Service
This was the scene on the N11 when fire crews fought to extinguish a van on fire.
The incident happened on the route in Co Wicklow on Friday last.
Wicklow Fire Service crews from Wicklow Town and Rathdrum used Compressed Air Foam to safely and quickly put out the flames.
Compressed Air Foam extinguishes the fire quicker than water and allows firefighters to operate further away from the incident in a safer location.
Local gardaí were also at the scene and a section of the N11 was closed to traffic as emergency services dealt with the incident.
Green Party councillor for Naas Colm Kenny, who works as a medical scientists, was among those protesting outside Naas General Hospital on both weeks. Pic supplied
It has also been reported that the purchase price represents a multiple of 9.5 times earnings before interest and tax. Pic: M7 Business Park, Google Maps
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.