Owners of Kildare restaurant purchase popular seafood venue in Wexford

The Lobster Pot / Photo: Googlemaps
The owners of a restaurant in Kildare have now expanded to Co Wexford.
Nicola and Josef Zammit, who run TwoCooks in Sallins have purchased The Lobster Pot, in Carne, Co. Wexford, according to hospitality news website, FFT.ie
The Lobster Pot is a family-friendly seafood restaurant in a traditional Irish pub setting.
TwoCooks opened beside the Canal in Sallins in 2015 and has gone on to win several awards.
