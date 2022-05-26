Minister announces €3.55m funding for Kildare's Naas hospital

Fine Gael Kildare South TD and Minister Martin Heydon has said that €6.6m in Health Capital Funding for Kildare projects in 2022 is welcome and needed to move on key infrastructural projects in the County.

Minister Heydon said, “The total funding which only relates to 2022 allocations and not the entire project costs includes movement on key projects for Naas Hospital and St Vincents in Athy."

The Minister went onto explain the plans for the allocation of the €6.6m in Health Capital Funding.

Naas Hospital

"€3.55m will be spent on a 12 bed modular unit for the isolation of suspected Covid cases and other infectious illnesses at Naas Hospital. In addition €300k is allocated towards the progression of the long awaited new endoscopy unit and Day care centre while €400k will be used to progress plans for a new Mental Health unit to replace Lakeview which is a key priority for Kildare," Minister Heydon explained.

St Vincents, Athy

“At St Vincents in Athy €800k will be spent to progress plans for a 95 bed community Nursing Unit to replace existing capacity at St Vincents with an additional €100k earmarked towards plans for the renovation of an existing vacant nightingale ward and conversion to a Day Care Centre."

Kildare town

“€100k will be used for a 10 bed High Support Community Residence in Kildare town while €50k will go towards the renovation and conversion of the vacant Kilmeague Health Centre for use as Community Daycare / Meals on Wheels to be operated by St. Vincent de Paul. Facilities would include dayroom, dining facility, toilet and showering facilities, office, treatment room and kitchenette for use by approximately 20 clients."

Monasterevin

“€1.09m is allocated towards the renovation of the existing dispensary building to provide accommodation for an Older Person Day Services Unit and PCC Services at Drogheda Street, Monasterevin."

“These projects are all much needed and long anticipated in their local communities and I have been pushing the HSE for progress on them. The confirmation of these funds under the 2022 Capital Plan provides further impetus to see them progress this year which is good news”, concluded Minister Heydon.