Naas Tennis Club gets expansion approved by Kildare County Council

Kildare County Council has granted planning permission to Naas Lawn Tennis Club for a new development.
The Club is constructing of two padel tennis courts on a section of the existing carpark in Oldtown in the town.
The courts will have an artificial grass surface.
Also included in the development is 4m high fencing around sections of the padel courts perimeter.
Lighting posts reaching a height of 6m high are in the designs too.
The estimated construction value of the project is €400,000, according to the database, Construction Information Services.
