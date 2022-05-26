Search

26 May 2022

Man found covered in blood at private property in Kildare

Newbridge

26 May 2022 6:02 PM

A man was found covered in blood after gardaí received a 999 call, Naas District Court heard on May 18.

Jakub Gasienica, 36, whose address was given as 30 The Avenue, Cnoc na Gréine, Kilcullen, is being prosecuted for having a golf divot tool contrary to Section 10 of The Firearms and Offensive Weapons Act on June 18, 2021, at 17 Eyre Street, Newbridge.

Garda Tom Ryan said a 999 call to the effect that there was a trespasser on private property came through.

When he arrived at the premises he was let in by three females.

He was directed to the back and the defendant was standing in the backyard covered in blood and with no shoes.

He added he had what he thought was a knife.

Gda Ryan added that the defendant had been on the roof of the premises and either fell off or got stuck.

The court heard it cost €255 to clean the patrol car after the incident.

The court also heard that the incident happened during the day.

Judge Desmond Zaidan adjourned the matter to November 16 for hearing.

