Gold rings taken during Naas home break-in: Kildare Gardaí investigating

File Image of a gold Claddagh ring
Gold rings were taken from a burglary in Naas last week.
The break-in took place in the Monread Heights area on Tuesday, May 17.
A number of items were taken by the intruder(s).
Jewellery such as a gold Claddagh ring and a gold sovereign ring were stolen.
Anybody with information is asked to contact Naas Garda Station.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.