27 May 2022

Murphy International gets go ahead for major works at Kildare headquarters

Newbridge ring road issue

Murphy International gets go ahead for major works at Kildare headquarters

Niamh O'Donoghue

27 May 2022 12:18 PM

Work on a major revamp of Murphy International's headquarters in Newbridge can't begin until the town's new southern ring road has opened fully to traffic from the Great Connell roundabout to the roundabout northeast of the Lidl Distribution Centre. 

That's according to Kildare County Council, who earlier this week, granted permission to the company to demolish four existing buildings to make way for two new industrial buildings - a 2,495 sqm steel fabrication facility and a 760 sqm pipe building. 

Solar panels will also be installed on the roofs of the new structures and 84 car parking spaces and 33 bike bays will also be provided. 

Murphy International manufactures infrastructure such as bridges and gantry cranes. In response to further information requested by the council, the company pointed out that part of the Newbridge ring road that isn't completed was in the control of Ballyfarm Ltd, and that section of the road was due to be taken in charge by the local authority before the end of June. 

In its decision to grant permission, the council stressed the ring road has to be fully open before work begins on the site. It also said construction related traffic is not permitted via the Buckley Cross roundabout to access the R445 road. It stressed this traffic is also not allowed to travel down Main Street, Newbridge, or to pass via the Great Connell Road. 

