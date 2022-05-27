Newbridge resident died from severe allergic reaction, Kildare Coroner's Court hears

A man who was found dead in his home in Newbridge died of a severe life-threatening allergic reaction, an inquest heard last week.

An inquest into the death of Adrian Clinch of Roseberry, Newbridge, was heard at Kildare Coroner’s Court sitting in Athy Courthouse on May 17.

Coroner Prof Denis Cusack heard that Mr Clinch was found lying on his side on his bed on October 12 last.

There was medication found scattered around the house but the inquest heard that this was not unusual as Mr Clinch was on strong medication.

Prof Cusack said the autopsy concluded that the death was due to acute anaphylaxis — a severe, potentially life-threatening allergic reaction.

Prof Cusack also noted that Mr Clinch was in possession of an Epi-pen at the time of his deaths. This is an auto-injectable device that delivers the life-saving epinephrine medication when someone is experiencing a severe allergic reaction.

But Prof Cusack added that there was no record of Mr Clinch being prescribed this device by a doctor.

Condolences were extended to Mr Clinch’s family and friends at the inquest.