Search

27 May 2022

Newbridge resident died from severe allergic reaction, Kildare Coroner's Court hears

Kildare teenager on burglary charged released from detention

Athy Courthouse

Reporter:

KildareNow reporter

27 May 2022 12:55 PM

A man who was found dead in his home in Newbridge died of a severe life-threatening allergic reaction, an inquest heard last week.

An inquest into the death of Adrian Clinch of Roseberry, Newbridge, was heard at Kildare Coroner’s Court sitting in Athy Courthouse on May 17.

Coroner Prof Denis Cusack heard that Mr Clinch was found lying on his side on his bed on October 12 last.

There was medication found scattered around the house but the inquest heard that this was not unusual as Mr Clinch was on strong medication.

Prof Cusack said the autopsy concluded that the death was due to acute anaphylaxis — a severe, potentially life-threatening allergic reaction.

Prof Cusack also noted that Mr Clinch was in possession of an Epi-pen at the time of his deaths. This is an auto-injectable device that delivers the life-saving epinephrine medication when someone is experiencing a severe allergic reaction.

But Prof Cusack added that there was no record of Mr Clinch being prescribed this device by a doctor.

Condolences were extended to Mr Clinch’s family and friends at the inquest.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media