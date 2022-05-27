A total of 605 people from Ukraine have arrived in Kildare since the war began

File photo
A total of 605 people from the Ukraine have arrived in Kildare since the war began, with the Newbridge area welcoming the largest influx of refugees with 119 people securing somewhere to stay in the town.
The figures, which were released by the CSO today, cover the period up to May 23. They show the number of people from the war-torn country who have applied for an Irish personal public services number.
There were 33,151 arrivals from Ukraine in Ireland by the week ending 22 May 2022, of which 29% were aged 14 or under.
Kildare has played its part with Celbridge accommodating 91, Kildare town - 89, Naas - 88, Maynooth - 76, Clane - 71, Athy - 50, and Leixlip - 24. The County Offaly town of Edenderry had 42 arrivals.
