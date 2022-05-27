Pop up swimming pool is mooted for Kildare

Cllr Nuala Killeen
Kildare County Council should invest in a pop up swimming pool.
Cllr Nuala Killeen says the local authority should consider acquiring a pop up pool for next year that could provide interim swimming facilities for up to 1,400 people a week.
Cllr Killeen said KCC should consider a temporary rental period of 12 weeks “as an initial starting point”.
She added this would be a starting point towards resolving the outstanding need for swimming amenities for communities throughout the county.
Cllr Killeen said it would also enable children to learn to swim.
Last month Ireland’s first such pool opened.
Located on the grounds of Donabate Portrane Community Centre, the fully heated marquee pool can accommodate up to 16 children at a time.
