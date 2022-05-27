Lilywhite 007? Kildare actor in the running to play the next James Bond

Kildare actor Damien Molony has now been added to the next James Bond market at William Hill and is priced at a competitive 66-1.

The actor, born in Johnstownbridge is known for his work with Bond writer Phoebe Waller-Bridge on British comedy series Crashing, and a recent surge of fan interest around 007 seen on online film forums.



Molony rose to fame after starring as vampire Hal in popular BBC Three series Being Human, alongside various theatre productions, but is best-known for playing Detective Constable Albert Flight in Victorian BBC show Ripper Street.



His busy CV also includes roles in crime procedural Suspects, HBO’s The Devil You Know - alongside Eddie Izzard and Karen Gillan - and Channel 4’s Crashing.



Most recently, he appeared in the third and final series of Derry Girls, and returned to screens in the third and final series of The Split as Tyler Donaghue.



With numerous projects of his coming to an end, fans are hoping that he could leverage his friendship with Phoebe Waller-Bridge and become the second Irish actor to portray James Bond - picking up where Pierce Brosnan left off.



Speculation has been rife as to who’ll take on the mantle of James Bond, following Daniel Craig’s departure from the franchise late last year after No Time to Die.



Molony was first connected with the role over two years ago, at which point he was asked in an interview whether he’d be willing to have a go at playing James Bond.



He responded: “Oh my god, never say never! That’s what’s so great about this industry is that every job is different. But I think in terms of Bond, I’d rather play the baddie in that one.”



With Barbara Broccoli and her team reportedly looking for “something a bit different” with this next iteration of 007, fans are hoping that Molony could be tempted to swap his villainous aspirations for superspy ambitions, and consider taking on the role.



And at odds of 66-1, he looks a likely pick, sitting alongside Jonathan Bailey, Sam Palladio and Charlie Hunnam in the running - just ahead of fellow Irishman Colin O’Donoghue.



Speaking on the new addition, a William Hill spokesperson said: “Damien Molony is a deserving addition to the market, as he’s certainly proven he has the credentials and character to make the role of James Bond his own.



“And with Barbara and the 007 casting team looking for something different this time around, the market is wide open - with Molony having as good of a chance as anyone there.”