Garda seeking information on missing teenager

Jodie Burns
Gardaí are seeking the public's help in tracing the whereabouts of 17-year-old Jodie Burns who is missing from the Dublin 1 area since Monday, 23rd May, 2022.
Jodie is described as being 5’ 11” tall, of stocky build, with blonde hair and blue eyes.
Anyone with any information on Jodie’s whereabouts are asked to contact Store Street Garda Station 01 666 8000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.
