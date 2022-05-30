Kildare Death Notices for today: Monday, May 30

The death has occurred of Charlie McDonnell

Kilberry, Athy, Kildare / Mayo / Sligo



Charlie McDonnell, Kilberry, Athy, Co. Kildare, passed away on 27th May surrounded by his loving family. Predeceased by his son Thomas. Beloved husband of Margaret, much loved father of Annette, Charles and Ciaran, grandchildren Darragh, Kim and Aaron, daughter-in-law Annette, brother Patrick, sisters Maureen and Nora, brothers-in law,sisters -in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours and friends.







Funeral Arrangements Later

The death has occurred of Joe Hynes

Brownstown, Curragh, Kildare / Loughmore, Tipperary



Hynes, Joe Cherrybank, Brownstown, The Curragh, Co. Kildare, formerly Loughmore, Co. Tipperary, 1st Armoured Car Squadron Ret’d., Plunkett Barracks. Loving husband of Mary (Dwyer), loving father of Mandy & Grace, loving grandfather of Alannah-Rose, son-in-law Johnny, brother Patsy & sister-in-law, Eileen (Thurles), his dog Bear, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews relatives & friends. Pre-deceased by his parents Matty & Bridie, brothers Michael & Martin, brother-in-law Lofty.

May Joe Rest In Peace

Reposing in Anderson & Leahy Funeral Home on Monday from 4pm with prayers at 7.00pm. Removal on Tuesday morning at 10.15am to arrive at St. Brigid’s Church, the Curragh for 11am Mass. Burial afterwards in St. Conleth’s Cemetery, Newbridge. Joe’s funeral can be viewed on The Curragh Church facebook page. Family flowers only please donations if desired to St. Brigid’s Hospice, The Curragh. Donation box in church.

The death has occurred of Mary Theresa (Mae) Kennelly

., Monkstown, Dublin / Newbridge, Kildare



Formerly of Newbridge, Co. Kildare and New York. Peacefully, after a long illness bravely borne. In the tender care of Our Lady's Manor, Dalkey. Beloved sister, sister in law and aunt. She will be sadly missed by Donal, Noreen and Betty, nieces and nephews, great nieces and great nephews and a wide circle of friends.

Ar Dheis Dé go raibh a h-anam.

Reposing at Glennons Funeral Home, 32 Main Street, Newbridge on Monday from 5pm with rosary at 7pm. Removal on Tuesday morning to arrive at St. Conleth's Parish Church, Newbridge for requiem Mass at 11am. Mass will be live streamed on https://newbridgeparish.ie/parish-church. Burial afterwards in St. Conleth's Cemetery, Newbridge.

Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to the "Irish Cancer Society". https://www.cancer.ie/ways-to-help/donate





The death has occurred of Philip O'Neill

Lough Na Mona Park, Leixlip, Kildare / Athlone, Westmeath



Formerly of Cloghanboy, Athlone. Peacefully, surrounded by his loving family on Friday evening in the tender care of the nurses and staff at Esker Rí Nursing Home, Clara. Predeceased by his wife Mary and ex-wife Kathleen, son Donal and daughter Valerie, brothers and sisters. Sadly missed by his loving daughter Sandra, sons Philip, Clive, Alan and Darren, brother Terry, sister-in-law Mary, grandchildren, great grandchildren, nephews, nieces, relatives and many friends.

May He Rest In Eternal Peace.

Reposing at his son's residence (Darren) at 48 Sliabh Rua, Moate (N37KD98) on Sunday evening from 4-00 o'clock until 6-00 o'clock. Requiem Mass on Monday at 12-00 noon in the Church of Our Lady Queen of Peace, Coosan with burial afterwards in Coosan Cemetery.

House private on Monday morning please

For those unable to attend or just wish to live stream Philip's Funeral Mass, please click on the link below on Monday at 12 noon:

https://www.churchservices.tv/coosan

The family greatly appreciate your sympathy and support at this sad time. Messages of sympathy can be left in the condolence section below.

Philip's family are still very conscious of the fact that Covid is still present and would appreciate if social distancing, face covering and no hand-shaking took place during the funeral.

The death has occurred of Elizabeth (Lily) Clifford (née O'Neill)

Kilcullen, Kildare



Elizabeth (Lily) Clifford (nee O'Neill), Brannockstown, Kilcullen, Co. Kildare, who died on 26th May 2022, peacefully, at Naas Hospital. Beloved wife of the late Mick and mother of the late Betty. Deeply regretted by her loving sons Peter, Michael and Shamie, daughters Madeleine, Bernadette and Vivienne, sisters Josie, Moll, Margaret, Anne and Rosie, son in law, daughters in law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, neighbours, relatives and friends.

''May Lily Rest In Peace''

Reposing at her residence on Sunday 29th from 4pm until 8pm, with prayers at 7.30pm. Removal from there on Monday 30th to The Church of the Sacred Heart and St Brigid, Kilcullen, arriving for 11am requiem Mass, followed by funeral to St Brigid's Cemetery.

Lily's funeral Mass will be live streamed on www.mcnmedia.tv. Those who wish to offer their condolences may do so in the condolences section below.