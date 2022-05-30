Search

30 May 2022

40 apartments planned for Kildare site, planning permission documents show

The date received is listed as May 26, while the submission-by and due dates are listed as June 29 and July 20 respectively. File Photograph

Reporter:

Ciarán Mather

30 May 2022 11:16 AM

Email:

ciaran.mather@leinsterleader.ie

Planning permission documents show that a total of 40 new apartments have been proposed for an area in North Kildare.

The documents show that Benduff Ireland Limited has sought consent from Kildare County Council (KCC) for the construction of the properties at Hillford House, Old Hill in Leixlip.

Specifically, the company wishes to seek permission from KCC for the demolition of existing two-storey house and single-storey outbuilding, and to allow for the construction of a residential development comprising a four storey over-basement-level plant room apartment building.

This proposed building will comprise 40 apartments (17 one-bedroom, 19 two-bedroom and four 4 three-bedroom) with each apartment having issues to private amenity space; in the form of a balcony and having access to an area of communal amenity space (260sq.m), public open space (515sq.m), a vehicular parking area (fifty spaces) five bicycle sheds (sixty spaces) and secure bin store all at surface level.

Benduff Ireland Limited is also seeking consent for the construction of new pedestrian entrance via Old Hill Road, and the provision of private amenity space (48sq.m) to serve existing gate lodge dwelling, in addition to all ancillary works including landscaping, boundary treatments, SuDS drainage and all site services, site infrastructure and associated site development works necessary to facilitate the development.

The date received is listed as May 26, while the submission-by and due dates are listed as June 29 and July 20 respectively.

According to the website SoloCheck.ie, Benduff Ireland Limited was established in 2009 and is based in Lucan, County Dublin.

