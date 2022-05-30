Plan to carry out works to Kildare town library

Kildare town library/ PHOTO: Googlemaps
Kildare County Council is seeking tenders for works to the library in Kildare town.
The local authority is seeking contractors to replace the glazed façade of the facility off Claregate Street.
Also in the tender is the upgrading of the fire alarm and detection system and emergency lighting system.
Amendments and refurbishments are also planned to the internal layout of the building.
The deadline for the submission of tenders is July 1 next.
The Blizzards featuring from L to R: Bressie (lead vocals/guitar), Louize Carroll (Bass), Dec Murphy (Drums) & Justin Ryan (Lead Guitar)
The date received is listed as May 26, while the submission-by and due dates are listed as June 29 and July 20 respectively. File Photograph
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.