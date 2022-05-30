Tractor operators across Kildare warned about using mobile phones while driving

Gardaí stopped a tractor in North Kilkenny / PHOTO: Carlow-Kikenny Garda Division
Gardaí have warned tractor driver not to use mobile phones while driving.
Silage and hay making season is in full swing and there are a lot of agricultural vehicles on the roads.
A number of tractors ere stopped in recent days for this offence in the Carlow/Kilkenny Division.
Four fixed charge penalty notices for mobile phone offences were issued as well as for road tax offences.
These offences were detected in various parts of North Kilkenny.
A Garda spokesperson said: "As usual, the majority of drivers of agricultural machinery are sticking to the rules.
"Other road users also should be aware that rules about safe overtaking of slower vehicles still apply and that the road is a space we all must share."
