Search

30 May 2022

WATCH: Heartwarming moment for Kildare student as she gets surprised by returning soldier mam

WATCH: Heartwarming moment for Kildare student as she gets surprised by returning soldier mam

Past pupil and soldier Tracey embraced her daughter Faith and Faith's friend, Jessica, in a tender show of emotion

Reporter:

Ciarán Mather

30 May 2022 1:35 PM

Email:

ciaran.mather@leinsterleader.ie

This is the moment a touching moment took place for a young Kildare student.

Faith Quinn received a surprise visit from her soldier mother at her school, who had returned from a tour in Lebanon.

The Athy College student became emotional when she was met with her mother Tracey Doran, who herself is a past pupil of the school, on Wednesday, May 25.

The video was shared to YouTube under the title 'Welcome Home'.

In the description, a special thank you was given to Faith's friend Jessica for keeping the heartwarming reunion a surprise.

Those in attendance could be seen smiling and applauding as Tracey embraced both Faith and Jessica.

Commenting on the uplifting event, Principal Richard Daly told the Leader:  "I was delighted when Tracey’s mother gave me a call to ask if Tracey could surprise Faith with her early return from the Lebanon.

"The last eight months have been difficult for both mother and daughter and it was a privilege to be included in their reunion: a moment like that needed to be recorded and so we pretended that we were videoing for something else in the classroom.

"Students are used to Miss Daly recording school items so the surprise was maintained," he added.

LATEST: The Blizzards to play free open-air concert in Kildare town for Derby Festival

What's On column: A glimpse into the Liffey’s secrets

Kevin Dowling from Kildare takes a look at the latest films, series and documentaries

Principal Daly added that he knows the three generations, and explained that he shares the sense of pride for Irish troops serving overseas: "Some military colleagues of mine have already expressed the emotion which they felt watching the video.

"Well done to Faith’s friend Jessica who kept the secret and thanks to all who send good will greeting to Tracey and her family... Faith tells me that she has become a mini celebrity over the weekend.

"Our thanks to all who serve on the frontline at home and abroad: their sacrifice allows us to have freedom.

"I don’t see a movie career looming but if Tom Cruise can remake Top Gun after 35 years you never know!"

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media