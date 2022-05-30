WATCH: Heartwarming moment for Kildare student as she gets surprised by returning soldier mam

This is the moment a touching moment took place for a young Kildare student.

Faith Quinn received a surprise visit from her soldier mother at her school, who had returned from a tour in Lebanon.

The Athy College student became emotional when she was met with her mother Tracey Doran, who herself is a past pupil of the school, on Wednesday, May 25.

The video was shared to YouTube under the title 'Welcome Home'.

In the description, a special thank you was given to Faith's friend Jessica for keeping the heartwarming reunion a surprise.

Those in attendance could be seen smiling and applauding as Tracey embraced both Faith and Jessica.

Commenting on the uplifting event, Principal Richard Daly told the Leader: "I was delighted when Tracey’s mother gave me a call to ask if Tracey could surprise Faith with her early return from the Lebanon.

"The last eight months have been difficult for both mother and daughter and it was a privilege to be included in their reunion: a moment like that needed to be recorded and so we pretended that we were videoing for something else in the classroom.

"Students are used to Miss Daly recording school items so the surprise was maintained," he added.

Principal Daly added that he knows the three generations, and explained that he shares the sense of pride for Irish troops serving overseas: "Some military colleagues of mine have already expressed the emotion which they felt watching the video.

"Well done to Faith’s friend Jessica who kept the secret and thanks to all who send good will greeting to Tracey and her family... Faith tells me that she has become a mini celebrity over the weekend.

"Our thanks to all who serve on the frontline at home and abroad: their sacrifice allows us to have freedom.

"I don’t see a movie career looming but if Tom Cruise can remake Top Gun after 35 years you never know!"