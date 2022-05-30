Search

30 May 2022

Concern at status of pedestrian link between Liffey Linear Park in Newbridge and new residential area

Concern at status of pedestrian link between Liffey Linear Park in Newbridge and new residential area

Liffey Linear Park / PHOTO: Newbridge Tidy Towns

Reporter:

KildareNow reporter

30 May 2022 1:07 PM

Locals in Newbridge are concerned about the status of a promised pedestrian link between the Linear Park and a new housing development.

The footpath was included in the original planning permission granted for the large Belin Woods project off the Athgarvan Road, which is being built by Glenveagh Properties.

However the direct pedestrian link is missing in a proposed new map from Glenveagh which is understood to be under consideration by Kildare County Council.

The proposed new map, seen by the Leader, also shows plans for two pedestrian crossings on the busy Athgarvan Road.

A local resident said: “This means that pedestrians and cyclists approaching the town from the Kilbelin area will be forced to cross the road twice if they are to take the route through the Linear Park, which is very popular and safe for school kids.”

The resident added: “What’s being proposed now is reneging on the commitment to connect with the Linear Park.”

A Newbridge Tidy Towns spokesperson said they were ‘extremely concerned’ to hear that there are plans to omit the promised pedestrian pathway along the river at Kilbelin.

A spokesperson added: “The extended Linear Park is a key feature of the Belin Woods project and we were assured of pedestrian connectivity to the Park extension at the time of the planning application in 2018.

“To hear that there is now a risk that this pathway will not be constructed is an enormous blow to us as a group, Park users and the wider local community.

“We hope that Glenveagh will reconsider this proposal and honour the commitments made.”

Kildare County Council officials confirmed at the local Municipal District meeting last month that no revised plans were submitted about the pedestrian link.

An official said: “To date, no proposals or plans have been submitted to amend or vary the pedestrian connectivity from the Liffey Linear Park or Walkway with the Belin Woods development.” Cllr Noel Heavey had put down a motion on the issue.

Glenveagh Properties said the planning authority requested changes at planning compliance stage to include a separate cycle path and footpath along the Athgarvan Road for the full length of the development.

A spokesperson added: “As a result we were required to relocate the footpath/cycle path to other side of the road.
“The two pedestrian crossings have been upgraded to two Toucan crossings. All Glenveagh compliance submissions have been prepared in full consultation with planning authority.
“The planning authority have approved the compliance submission and the designs as presented. The proposal provides for full pedestrian and cycle connection to the Liffey Linear Park.”

