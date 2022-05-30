Upgrade to roads and footpaths in Kildare cemetery is underway

Works going on at St Conleth's Cemetery
The long-awaited upgrade to the roads and footpaths in St Conleth's Cemetery in Newbridge is underway today.
The project had been delayed due to unforeseen circumstances.
Cllr Peggy O'Dwyer said: "There will be inconvenience to the public due to the works for next 7 to 10 days but this is unavoidable.
"Additional works are also scheduled for benches and repainting.
"The workers will assist as much possible with members of the public during the works.
"I and other County Councillors have been working for these improvements for some time."
Cllr O'Dwyer said she will have a motion submitted for the next local Municipal District meeting in relation to parking spaces with the new parking improvements in the carpark.
