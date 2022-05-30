Details of alleged cocaine and cannabis find in Kildare heard in Naas District Court

The case was heard in Naas District Court. File Photograph
A mix of cocaine and cannabis was allegedly found during a search at a property in Suncroft, Naas District Court was told on Thursday, May 19.
The allegations relate to Megan Gannon, with an address listed as 3583 Churchview Estate in Suncroft.
DETAILS
The 31-year-old is accused of being in contravention of Sections 3 and 15 of the Misuse of Drugs Act, 1977 on May 22, 2021.
Garda Sergeant David Hanrahan told Judge Desmond Zaidan that while it was initially suspected that the alleged drugs could be worth around €4,000, it actually turned out that the cocaine was worth €875, while the cannabis was worth €280.
He added that it is alleged that the 31-year-old had intended to sell and supply the drugs to other people.
Judge Zaidan agreed to grant bail for the Ms Gannon until the case returns to the courthouse on November 3 for hearing.
