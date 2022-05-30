Council seeking to re-purpose closed bank buildings as community hubs across Kildare

Kildare County Council is interested in buying the closed down Bank of Ireland building in Monasterevin for use as a community facility if it can source funding.

Bank of Ireland closed branches in Monasterevin and Kilcullen in recent months. Ulster Bank and KBC buildings will also shut across the county when the lenders exit the Irish market.

Local authority officials recently inspected the Bank of Ireland premises in Monasterevin which is due to be put up for sale in coming weeks, the monthly Municipal District meeting heard on May 18.

Keen

Director of services Joe Boland said the council is very keen to re-purpose buildings in towns and villages and was exploring all possible sources of local and national funding.

Cllr Noel Connolly had called on the local authority to consider the purchase of the former Bank of Ireland premises on Dublin Street, Monasterevin for use as a shared services centre.

Conor Sweeney of the Local Enterprise Office said: “The economic development team recently visited the former Bank of Ireland premises in Monasterevin to assess its suitability for future development.

“We have been informed by Bank of Ireland that the premises is due to be placed on the open market for sale in the coming weeks and we have asked Bank of Ireland to keep us informed regarding same.

“Any considerations around the purchase of the site will be contingent on available budget and or future Departmental funding schemes that would facilitate this.”

Cllr Mark Stafford said that there needs to be more acquisitions of private buildings for community use because ‘if they are lost, they are lost forever’.

Cllr Peggy O’Dwyer also suggested that the Ulster Bank building in Newbridge will be vacant in coming months as the lender ceases business in the Republic.

Cllr Tracey O’Dwyer said there were some vacant units in Kilcullen that the council could buy or lease for community use.

She also suggested that the now-vacant Bank of Ireland would be ideal for public amenity such as a youth services facility.

She said there’s a need for “a safe, indoor space for young people to meet up just to hang out, play a game of pool or table tennis, meet their friends and maybe play a game on Xbox or PS5.”

She added that Bank of Ireland has already been amenable to selling many of its closed down buildings to local authorities across the country.

The council said there are currently no suitable KCC-owned community facilities available in the Kilcullen area.

Insights to offer

Cllr Kevin Duffy said that Limerick County Council has been very proactive in purchasing buildings for community use and it may have insights to offer.