Two cars seized by gardaí in North Kildare for speeding

Pic: An Garda Síochána via Twitter
Two cars have been seized by gardaí in North Kildare over speeding offences.
According to the Garda Traffic account on Twitter: "Naas Roads Policing Unit conducted speed checks in North Kildare recently.
"The two cars were seized for speeding and for having no insurance, tax or NCT.
"Proceedings are to follow for both drivers," the account added.
