'Unacceptable' scenes at Dublin Airport must be dealt with — Kildare Senator

A Kildare Senator has said that 'unacceptable' scenes at Dublin Airport must be dealt with quickly.

Fianna Fáil Senator Fiona O’Loughlin has called on Ministers Eamon Ryan and Hildegarde Naughton to take action and engage with the Dublin Airport Authority (DAA) to resolve issues facing the airport.

It follows controversial scenes that saw more than 1,000 passengers miss flights yesterday due to lengthy queues over the weekend, while a video of an argument which turned physical made the rounds online last week.

Echoing recent sentiments that her colleague, James Lawless TD, disclosed to The Irish Independent, Senator O’Loughlin said: "The scenes at Dublin Airport over the weekend were utterly disgraceful and completely unacceptable.

"The Dublin Airport Authority have a lot to answer for, and yes I appreciate there may be staffing issues, but people book flights well in advance.

"They know how many people are going to be in the airport at a given time: there is no excuse for these endless outdoor queues."

She added that she wanted to 'pay tribute' to staff members who worked at the airport over the weekend and continue to do so.

The Newbridge native said: "They went way over and above the call of duty to try and keep things moving but were failed by senior management and a lack of co-ordination.

"I am calling on the Ministers in charge, Eamon Ryan and Hildegarde Naughton, to engage with the DAA and to ensure that our country is not further embarrassed by scenes like these in the future: passengers deserve better," she concluded.

As reported by RTÉ News yesterday, the DAA that it would continue to work overnight on a plan it will present to the Government outlining how it will tackle long delays for passengers.

Recommendations by the DAA for solutions that can be put in place ahead of the upcoming bank holiday weekend are due to be decided upon today.