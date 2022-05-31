LATEST: Man arrested over "car-jacking" in Kildare brought to court this morning

Garda Station lantern
Gardaí have arrested and charged a man following the hijacking and theft of a car in Monasterevin on Sunday, May 15.
The incident occurred at approximately 3.10pm when a male forced entry to a vehicle and pushed a passenger from the vehicle.
The man proceeded to flee the scene in the stolen car.
A Garda statement said: "Following a number of lines of enquiry, Gardaí arrested a male (30s) yesterday Monday.
"He was taken to Kildare Garda Station where he was detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.
"He has since been charged and is due to appear before court.
"The stolen vehicle has since been recovered and is in the process of being returned to the owner.
"Investigations are ongoing."
