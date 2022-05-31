Campaign planned in Kildare to tackle dog waste

Carton Avenue, Maynooth
Kildare County Council is planning a campaign against dog waste.
It is preparing a number of dog waste awareness events in various places across the county.
This will consist of installing temporary audio warning devices on routes regularly used by dog walkers reminding people to clean up after their dogs as well as the stencilling of footpaths with warning messages.
The campaigns will be accompanied by the media promotion.
Green Party councillor Peter Hamilton said at a KCC meeting that awareness and waste reduction “has to be the tactic”.
He said that areas with particular problems such as Carton Avenue in Maynooth need to be tackled.
Forthcoming legislation will copperfasten the use of CCTV in an effort to identify those responsible.
