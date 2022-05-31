Man with 123 previous convictions found asleep on Kildare street in the middle of the day

A man with 123 previous convictions was found asleep by gardaí in the middle of Naas.

Before the local District Court was William Fitzgerald, 33, whose address was given as The Good Shepherd Hostel, Kilkenny, facing an allegation of damaging a cell at Naas garda station on April 12 last as well as two breaches of the Public Order Act.

Sgt Jim Kelly told the court that the defendant was highly intoxicated and was woken at a bus stop in the middle of the town shortly before 2pm.

He was abusive to the gardaí and was detained.

Sgt Kelly added that while at the garda station he urinated through the cell door onto the floor and spat at the walls of the cell.

There was a cost of €150 for cleaning the cell,.

Sgt Kelly added the man has 123 previous convictions and 25 of these are for breaches of the Public Order Act and 19 are for criminal damage.

Defending barrister Aisling Murphy said the defendant’s partner was present in court.

Ms Murphy also said the defendant had had an apartment in Kilkenny for three years but he got a lot of hassle and gave it up.

The court heard that he visited Naas that day to get travel and social welfare documents which were in his partner’s home.

Ms Murphy said he needed to renew his travel pass.

She added that he has worked as a stonemason and a painter.

The court heard he wanted to put the incident behind him and “the worst he’s dealing with now is his temper.”

Ms Murphy said that when the defendant is released from custody he will likely leave the country.

“He’s doing his best, he was involved in serious crimes but he has stepped away from that,” added Ms Murphy.

His first conviction was 17 years ago for unauthorised carriage in a vehicle.

The defendant said that the gardaí “won’t let me walk away” though he added “a lot of it is my fault.”

Commenting that the case was serious but also said, Judge Desmond Zaidan asked the defendant if he really wanted to be in jail.

The judge added: “Get a grip on your life, you were asleep in the middle of the afternoon, you’re throwing your life away. It’s depressing to have this kind of history.”

He imposed an eleven months term backdated to April 13 for criminal damage and the two two Public Order Act breaches were taken into account. Terms were fixed for a possible appeal.