Man 'went for daughter with wine bottle' after flirting allegation

A man “went for his daughter” with a wine bottle after accusing his partner of flirting.

The woman was the subject of an accusation by the man that she was trying to flirt with her friend’s husband.

The woman was applying for a protection order at Naas District Court and also claimed that he threw glasses on to the floor and threw around a chair as well as a clothes horse after guests had left the address following an Easter celebration.

She said she was thrown to the ground during the incident.

The woman also said that the gardaí were on the scene and the man was later arrested for alleged drink driving.

Judge O’Leary granted the protection order and said he cannot threaten violence and said the woman should inform the gardaí if she receives even a text or an email from him.

The matter was adjourned to July 11.