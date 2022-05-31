Search

31 May 2022

Country music fans in Kildare expected to flock to Nathan Carter headlined festival in Tipperary

Nathan Carter

Reporter:

KildareNow reporter

31 May 2022 4:19 PM

The Cut Loose Country Music Festival is set to take place on Sunday, July 31 for what is hinted to be its best festival to date.

Ireland’s biggest country and Irish acts will present an incredible day of entertainment, which takes place in Holy Cross GAA pitch, Thurles, Co. Tipperary.

Featuring a stellar line-up of country legends including Nathan Carter who will headline the event, Michael English, Jimmy Buckley, Louise Morrissey, Robert Mizzell, Clodagh Lawlor, Olivia Douglas, Claudia Buckley and duo Muriel O’Connor and Fran, this unique event promises to be a country festival highlight of 2022!

Festival organiser Michael Ryan said, “This is our ninth year running the Cut Loose Country Music Festival which has attracted thousands of country music fans to Holycross every year. We are working hard to ensure we provide a spectacular day of entertainment with a stellar line-up of top artists. We have continued to add new offerings each year,
with 2022 being the best festival yet.”

The Nathan Carter Management Team stated: “The Cut Loose Country Festival is a fantastic country music event and the overall set up and organisation by the organisation is exceptional.

"We didn’t hesitate when we were invited to return and are thrilled to be headlining the event once again in 2022.”

Gates open at 11am for this unique, outdoor event and non-stop entertainment will be provided throughout the day until 7.30pm.

A large dance-floor and ample seating is also available. Concert-goers will enjoy easy access to and from the festival venue with parking on-site, in addition to a host of hospitality facilities that includes a full alcohol licence and food services.

Children under 12 are free once accompanied by an adult.

Tickets, priced at €25.00 including online booking fee are available on www.tickets.ie

