Search

31 May 2022

Kildare chef jailed for attacking a sex worker

Court gavel

Court gavel

Reporter:

KildareNow reporter

31 May 2022 5:54 PM

By Declan Brennan

A chef who used a professional kitchen knife to attack a sex worker after they had sex has been jailed for three years.

 

Dublin Circuit Criminal Court heard that during the frenzied attack in November 2020, Danilo De Silva (41) was shouting at the woman “like a crazy man” to give him money.  She said he struck the knife at her head and throat but she managed to shield the blows using her hand.

 

When gardaí arrived at the scene, the palm of her hand had a large cut and was covered in blood. De Silva had fled the scene but was later arrested.

 

The woman also sustained a small cut to her face. In her victim impact statement, she said she has struggled with anxiety and fear since the attack.

 

In June 2021 De Silva of Jigginstown, Naas, Co Kildare pleaded guilty to assault causing harm to the woman at her home in Clondalkin on November, 2020.

 

Garda Alan Lagrue told Aideen Collard BL, prosecuting, that the victim was operating as a sex worker at the apartment at the time. De Silva arrived by appointment and they had consensual sex after which De Silva produced the large knife.

 

The court heard that he had previously worked as a professional chef but was out of work once again at the time after the country had gone back into lockdown due to Covid 19 transmission rates.

 

Emer Ní Chúagáin BL, defending, told the court that her client was taking the offending very seriously and had brought a number of character references to court.

 

Judge Pauline Codd said that this was an attack on the most vulnerable of women, a woman working in the sex industry. She noted that De Silva did not deliberately set out to bring the knives and they were in his backpack from his work as a chef.

 

She said there has to be deterrence to this sort of attack of vulnerable women. She sentenced De Silva to three years’ imprisonment.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media