People still leaving flowers at front door of brothers murdered nearly ten years ago

People still traumatised at the brutal murder of two elderly brothers continue to lay flowers at the door of their home nearly ten years on, a TV documentary will hear this week.

The brutal killing of Jack (76) and Tom Blaine (69) in Castlebar, Co Mayo on July 10, 2013 is recalled in the Marú Inár Measc series on TG4 on Wednesday at 9.45pm.

Released prisoner Alan Cawley (32) of Four Winds, Corrinbla, Ballina, Co Mayo was found guilty of bludgeoning the men in their home with a shovel and one of their walking sticks.



Cousin of the murdered man, Paul Dunne (above) told the doc: "I don't think people will ever forget what happened. Every anniversary that comes up, people leave flowers outside the front door of the house.

"I also see people in cars bless themselves when they pass the house."

Paul added: "Sometimes it doesn't bear thinking about, how something like that could happen in the middle of Castlebar."

Reflecting on the murder trial, he continued: "I was delighted that [Cawley] was found guilty. To be honest, I wanted the maximum that they could give him."

He added that the murders affected a lot of people in many places as he got letters about the murders from the US.

The trial in the Central Criminal Court heard claims that Cawley had three mental disorders that had diminished his responsibility and was therefore entitled to a manslaughter verdict.

However, he was unanimously found guilty of murder by a jury after an hour and 42 minutes of deliberations and was given the mandatory life sentence by Mr Justice Paul Coffey on July 25, 2017.

The trial heard Tom had schizophrenia and his brother Jack had dementia, a tremor and a severe hunch in his back, having been involved in a serious accident on a building site years earlier.

Both brothers also had speech impediments. They were under the care of the HSE, and a home help called to them three times a day.

Cawley was released from Castlerea prison four days before the killings and was provided with B&B accommodation in Castlebar.

The trial heard he had developed a dependence on alcohol and prescription drugs and was in and out of both hospital and prison.

He was seen drinking in pubs in Castlebar the evening before the murders and witnesses described his behaviour as bizarre and he had told people he was a junior doctor who would be carrying out autopsies on any bodies found that night.

Passing sentence, Justice Coffey described the murders as "wanton" and "savage."

The doc will also hear from Garda Superintendent Gary Walsh and publican Rocky Moran who was a neighbour of the two victims.