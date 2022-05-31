Warning to Kildare households about fire risk of tumble dryers

A fire-damaged tumble dryer / PHOTOS: DUBLIN FIRE BRIGADE
Firefighters were called to a kitchen fire this week which personnel believed have started in the clothes dryer.
The internal doors were closed preventing spread to the rest of the home.
Dublin Fire Brigade urged householders to check white goods for recalls and safety notices annually.
They also suggested and always carrying out user maintenance as per manual.
