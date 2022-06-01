Kildare judge to teenager: ‘Do you think you’re Al Capone?’

A judge made comments about a juvenile’s behaviour during a hearing at Athy District Court on Thursday, May 26.

Judge Desmond Zaidan made the remarks after comments made by a teenage boy accused of assaulting another teenage boy with the aid of two other teenagers in Naas last year.

Garda Sergeant Brian Jacob told the court that the juvenile in question allegedly kicked the other teenager repeatedly in the ribs when they were on the ground.

He added that the other two defendants have already been dealt with by the court.

'UP YOURS'

At one point, Judge Zaidan said "I can see he has an attitude… even with his stance, it just says 'up yours'."

He also noted that the juvenile was ‘staring at him with no emotion in his eyes’, to which the juvenile replied: "It’s called eye contact".

"I don’t believe the answer I got just there," the judge said to the juvenile’s solicitor, Brian Larkin.

"Do you think you’re Al Capone, or the Godfather?" he asked.

The teenager’s mother then told the judge that her son smokes cannabis.

She added that both she and his father feel they have no control over him, and as such, have gotten Tusla and the gardaí involved.

The judge thanked the mother for her honesty, and said to the defendant: "If you do not amend your ways, I will not think twice about sending you to prison... and then you can try to see how hard it is to make eye contact with the cell walls."

He also decided to appoint a probation officer for the teenager until the case resumes in July.