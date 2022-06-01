Kildare school wins award for recognising importance of post-secondary education

A school in Kildare has won the prestigious Trinity College School of Distinction Award.

Athy College has been recognised by Trinity Access, Trinity College Dublin (TCD), for their ongoing work in creating a college-going culture in their school.

The Schools of Distinction Award recognises and showcases the efforts of schools nationwide to transform their school culture and to develop innovative approaches to teaching and learning.

The scheme recognises the often-extraordinary work being successfully undertaken by schools in challenging conditions, and with limited resources.

It encourages participants to draw on their own school and community resources and the resources of the Trinity Access project in TCD to support educational innovation and change.

Commenting on the achievement, Athy College Principal Richard Daly said: "We are delighted to be part of a nationwide movement to promote the importance of post-secondary education.

"Winning the School of Distinction: Innovation award recognises the ongoing work of our staff and students."

Also commenting on the news was Lisa Keane, Director of Trinity Access, who added, "We are delighted to recognise the innovative, leadership and community focused work that these schools have achieved in an extraordinary year.

"We hope to share the learning from these beacons of creativity with all our other school partners.

"A warm congratulations from all in Trinity Access for your courageous and creative leadership," she added.

FURTHER DETAILS

The School of Distinction: Innovation Award, recognises the creative and innovative ways that schools are embedding a college-going culture.

They have active, student-centred programmes that support the three core practices of Pathways to College, Mentoring and Leadership in Learning in their school.

Innovation Award winners support and encourage their teachers to explore innovative teaching methodologies, engage with other excellent teachers through the Trinity Access Community of Practice and establish Community of Practices within their own schools

This award scheme aims to support the development of ‘college-going’ practices and a student-centred, innovative learning environment across schools nationwide.

For further information visit https://www.tcd.ie/trinityaccess/teachers/unlinked/.