Over 115 children from Ukraine now enrolled in schools in Kildare - KWETB

Up to 115 children who fled the war in Ukraine with their families are currently enrolled in schools across County Kildare, according to the KWETB.

The KWETB said in a statement that up to May 24, there were 86 students enrolled in primary schools and 29 enrolled in secondary.

The equivalent number for County Wicklow is 153 in primary and 29 in secondary.

The KWETB also said that under the direction of the Minister of Education, it is coordinating the education and language needs of the Ukrainian refugees in the Kildare and Wicklow region.

It added that the two main strands of focus are Adult Education and Further Education and Training and Primary/Post Primary.

Once a family has been granted Temporary Protection under the EU Directive, children aged between 4 and 18 will be supported to access public primary or post-primary education provided by the State as appropriate.

A statement from the KWETB added: "In addition, the ETB are actively involved in supporting Ukrainian children in access school places for all primary and post primary schools in the counties and also supporting access to language support and in some instances access to their own Ukrainian curriculum.

"Regional Education and Language Teams (REALTS) have been established in each ETB region throughout the country.

"These teams include representatives from a range of statutory education and support agencies.

"The main issue over the coming months is for schools to deal with on going enrolments, to establish summer activities and spaces in camps etc. Summer camps are a preferred choice for families rather than formal English classes for that time period for young people."