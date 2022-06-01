Four Kildare women win Intel achievement awards

Every year Intel Ireland recognises and acknowledges the women in their workforce through the presentation of the Women’s Achievement Awards. This year four of the 11 award recipients were from Kildare.

The recipients of the awards each year come from all areas of Intel’s business operations in Ireland. The awardees are nominated by their organisations for having delivered a significant and measurable impact to Intel’s business and reputation.

Sandra Murphy – Fab 24 Production department

Sandra Murphy, from Newbridge, Co. Kildare, was recognised for her sustaining commitment to line management operational excellence. Sandra plays a key role as a system owner for the Remote Operations Centre, a line coordinator and trainer for new employees, an ergonomic assessor and an operational expert who consistently documents best practise and operational improvements to support her wider team. Sandra is one of the most sought-after production employees in response to any new challenge as they arise.

Amanda Thompson – Manufacturing & Product Engineering (MPE)

As Operations Manager in MPE Ireland, Amanda, who lives in Celbridge, Co. Kildare, is involved in every aspect of running the business. Amanda led a massive hiring drive - from diverse sourcing, interviewing, hiring, to onboarding, to leading activities to enable MPE Ireland become a Great Place to Work. She role models safety, inclusion, personal development and sets an example for all to see and admire. In her operations role - driving disciplined execution into all aspects of the team’s product resourcing, product development, finance, operations - Amanda’s leadership, drive and energy is world class. In leading quality initiatives across the MPE organisation, Amanda has stretched and extended her role to enable her development and impact on a global scale.

Sarah Baxter –Dry Etch High Precision Maintenance

Sarah, who lives in Clane, Co. Kildare, demonstrates leadership, collaboration, and knowledge sharing with the Dry Etch High Precision Maintenance team enabling many significant wins for Fab 24. Sarah educates stakeholders on supporting equipment developments and innovations to enable better quality maintenance and equipment availability. Sarah has made significant contributions to shaping processes that can be shared with other Intel sites and new fab developments.

Becky Tyrrell – Fab Construction Enterprise (FCE)

Becky, who is from Rathangan Co. Kildare, was recognised for her expertise and strong leadership in providing very unique construction support to a fully loaded, live manufacturing site. Becky brings recognition of the FCE Construction organisation and its capabilities not just to new Fab builds but to our existing facilities. Becky demonstrates the value of One Intel every day with her unique practical experience on projects of all sizes and value in a very challenging environment.