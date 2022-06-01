LATEST: Local councillors in Kildare and Newbridge to hold special meeting to consider massive plan for over 500 homes in Newbridge

Landscape Plan of the development / IMAGE: Aston Ltd
Local councillors are to hold a special meeting next week to consider a proposed development of over 550 homes in Newbridge.
Dublin-based developers Aston Limited are planning Strategic Housing Development in the Great Connell area of 569 homes, a neighbourhood centre with 11 units and a creche.
Also planned is 350 metre section of a distributor road including segregated cycle lanes and a bus stop.
The project is proposed for 27.64 hectares surrounding and including the dwellings of Great Connell and Valencia Lodge.
The special meeting is taking place on June 8.
Also being discussed is a proposal to remove car spaces on Cutlery Road.
A proposal to restrict traffic at Market Square in Kildare town for periods at weekends is also on the agenda.
Amber Alerts about missing or abducted children are to be launched on Instagram in countries around the world.
The 40-year-old was allegedly kicked out of a takeaway for refusing to wear a face mask. File Photograph: Athy Courthouse
A number of areas will experience a total loss of supply or in some cases very low pressure during the repairs. File Photo: Athgarvan Road, Newbridge
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.