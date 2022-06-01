June Fest is back - get out and enjoy activities and events!

The month of June sees the return of Newbridge’s arts, heritage and community festival.

After two years of online events and activities due to Covid-19 restrictions, up to 30 live events are planned across the month with a focus on the June Bank Holiday Weekend.

In the mix are children’s art, teen writing, music and dance along with old favourites like the Monster Family Fun Day on Monday, June 6, sponsored by Glenveagh.

June Fest regulars Yarn Bomb and CelticCon are all set, alongside new projects focussing on the creativity of our young people — a short story competition for teens, plus an art project/exhibition in partnership with St Conleth’s and Mary’s national school.

Charity Expo returns to showcase Newbridge’s amazing local organisations during the Monster Family Fun Day.

Beidh Gaeilge ann freisin! — Preab, a Pop-Up Gaeltacht in the Town Hall is sponsored by Conradh na Gaeilge and designed for fluent speaker and beginner alike.

June Fest chair, Colm Somers, said: “We have a bigger and better programme than ever.

“Coming back together to celebrate and reconnect are the primary aims of the festival committee this year.

“We’ve worked hard with our partners and supporters to create a wide and varied offering for our Newbridge community and neighbours across the county.”

“We’re also very excited to launch The George’s Street Party running over two days. On day one, music and local buskers steal the show while dancers step it out on day two. The Cottage Market will be bustling at Market Square and traders on George’s Street will be bringing colour and a carnival atmosphere to the unique pedestrian venue!

“Easy Listening, a creative, relaxed reading space for writers of all ages, is another new initiative that we are delighted to introduce.”



While the festival programme runs throughout June, the core events take place from Friday, June 3, to Monday, June 6.

The official opening and Yarn Bomb activities with music by Roisin McAlinden take place in the Linear Park on Friday at 5.30pm.

The George’s Street Party/ Cottage Market take place on Saturday and Sunday from 1pm to 6pm.

A Monster Family Fun Day featuring a Charities Expo at St Conleth’s GAA Park takes place on Monday from 12 noon to 6pm.

Riverbank Arts Centre highlights during June Fest include music legend Peggy Seeger and son Calum MacColl in concert on Saturday at 8pm.