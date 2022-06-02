Hatchet attack at Kildare estate is 'linked to feud'

A hatchet attack allegedly carried out at a Naas housing estate in broad daylight is linked to a feud, it was claimed at Naas District Court on May 25.

Brothers David McDonagh, 35, whose address was given as 6 Clonmullen Lane, Edenderry and Christopher McDonagh, 27, whose address was given as 16A Stonebridge Park, Rochfortbridge, County Westmeath appeared by videolink.

Each is charged with criminal damage at 94 Hazelmere, Naas on January 14 last.

Sgt Jim Kelly said a car was damaged in the incident and it will be alleged that both males had a hatchet.

He added that there was a feud between the parties and he applied for an adjournment.

Responding to an application for another adjournment, Sarah Connolly, barrister, said the court had not been appraised of the details of the incident and defendants had not been told how long this would take or “why the State needs another two months.”

Ms Connolly pointed out that the defendants had not been charged with anything other than criminal damage and a file had been sent to the Director of Public Prosecutions only recently.

She said the case should be progressed because the defendants have spent a number of weeks in custody.

Ms Connolly said the case should be struck out.

Sgt Kelly responded that he could not say that any more progress had been made but he said the extensive investigation included the taking of statements and viewing CCTV footage.

He also said this was the first opportunity since February that the State could address the court.

Noting that bail was refused in the District Court and then granted in the High Court, Judge Zaidan said the defendants are in custody on other matters.

He adjourned the case to July 20 and told the defendants that if they are released in the meantime the obligation is on them to appear in court on that date, otherwise the case will be heard via videolink.