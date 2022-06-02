Search

02 Jun 2022

One Kildare town has three times as many bins as other areas

Environment

A litter bin located at the lakes area in Naas

Reporter:

Paul O'Meara

02 Jun 2022 4:00 PM

Email:

editor@kildarepost.com

The number of litter bins in Naas is three times the number deployed in Newbridge or Athy.

A Naas Municipal District meeting was told on May 10 that the town has 180 litter bins.

In a report to the meeting KCC official Ken Kavanagh also said that bins are only assigned to sites which are safe and where there is a genuine need.

He was replying to a call from Cllr Bill Clear for more bins and for bins dedicated to dog faeces collection.

Mr Kavanagh said bins are not provided on private land or on a location which may encourage the disposal of trade or household waste.

Out of town places and ring roads are not considered because they tend to attract dumping and vandalism.

No dedicated dog waste bins will be approved because the policy is to maximise efficiency by collecting dog waste as mixed litter within litter bins.

“Dog waste would be collected into  bags and disposed of in an appropriate bin or brought home for disposal,” Mr Kavanagh added.

The public is urged to take everything they brought with them home again and dispose of it properly there.

Cllr Clear commented that Naas is growing and where there are no bins there is litter.

He pointed out that there are 10,000 dogs in the Naas area.

