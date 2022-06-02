Criticism of plans to build social houses in Kildare

Some local councillors have criticised elements of the plan to provide houses and apartments in Naas.

The Land Development Agency has submitted a revised planning application for the redevelopment of Devoy Barracks in Naas.

This revised application, which could see the delivery of 219 social and affordable homes, takes on board the feedback from Kildare County Council and An Bord Pleanála following the LDA’s initial application in April 2021, which was originally rejected by APB.

It’s planned to construct 42 houses and 177 apartments.

An Bord Pleanála inspector had concerns about the lack of sufficient vehicle parking included in the designs.

The LDA has increased the provision of car-parking spaces and made a number of other amendments to the scheme layout in the proposed development.

The proposed development will also consist of over 10,000 sqm of public and communal open space.

John Coleman, CEO of the Land Development Agency, said: “Devoy Barracks is an important site for the region and has the potential to deliver over 200 affordable homes, a new childcare facility and significant public and communal open space. Input from local residents and those with past experience of the barracks have made an important contribution throughout the planning process, and we are grateful for their interest.”

Cllr Bill Clear told a Naas Municipal District meeting on May 10 that the views of councillors about strategic housing developments, which are decided by ABP, are not taken into account and added “we’re losing a huge amount of green space.”

Cllr Evie Sammon said that more parking spaces need to be provided.

The meeting also heard that residents of the nearby Arconagh estate have expressed concerns about use of a possible link between the two areas.

A decision is due by August 2 next.