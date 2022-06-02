Kildare building for rent is 'unsuitable' claims councillor

A Kildare councillor has claimed that a building offered for rent is unsuitable.

Naas Mayor Seamie Moore told a Naas Municipal District meeting on May 10 that a “for rent” sign had appeared on “an unsuitable premises on Fairgreen Street” in Naas.

He claimed the building has “galvanise and asbestos roofing” and asked KCC how it was permitted to “come on the rental market without having the same health and safety and workplace standards of other retail units in Naas.”

Read more Kildare news

He also asked KCC to clarify if the owners could be requested to completely demolish “the unfit premises” or if the council might “advance a CPO to prevent said premises being offered for rent.”

However Eamon Ryan, municipal district manager, said KCC has no role in the oversight of workplace safety on private sit4es.

“The redevelopment of this premises is a matter for the landowner, subject to the appropriate planning permission being in place.”

Mr Ryan said he would consider having the site considered for inclusion on the list of derelict sites.