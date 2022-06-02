Kildare street light repairs should take 21 days

Street lights ought to be repaired within 28 days.

This is the turnaround time for the maintenance and repair of all lighting in County Kildare.

This work is the responsibility of Eneerveo Ireland, formerly SSE Airtricity, following a public tendering process in 2018.

Responding to a question from Cllr Evie Sammon at Naas Municipal District meeting, KCC official Pamela Pender said that while KCC can require that lights are repaired within 28 days some obstacles can prevent this happening - such as ESB attendance at the site, if there is underground cable damage or there are access issues or whether a column needs to be replaced.

Read more Kildare news

Ms Pender said the four weeks turnaround time applies to faults where there are no complications or cable faults.

While the maintenance contractor has responsibility for ensuring that repair of lights are carried out within the agreed timeframe, this is constantly monitored by KCC,” said Ms Pender.

When the level of faults throughout the county starts to rise, the council asks the contractor to assign additional resources to deal with the issue.