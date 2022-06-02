Public meeting organised to help save Newbridge Liffey Linear Park pathway

A public meeting has been organised by Newbridge Community Development (NCD) to discuss the unexpected news that the Belin Woods developers, Glenveagh Properties, no longer intend to provide a pedestrian and cycle path that would connect the development to the Liffey Linear Park.

"Local residents are angered by Glenveagh’s statement that Kildare County Council have accepted new plans which would instead see pedestrians and cyclists have to cross the Athgarvan Road at the newly rebuilt Kilbelin House and cross back again to the riverside at The Gables," said NCD.

"The two controlled pedestrian crossings are in addition to the realigned major junction between Belin Woods and Liffey Hall and will result in three sets of traffic lights on a 300m stretch of road."

NCD Chairperson, Evonne Boland said, “Planning permission clearly stated that a new pedestrian and cycle link along the river would connect Belin Wood’s open space to the Liffey Linear Park. We should be creating safe, sustainable routes to school and work for these new families. The extended Linear Park will also be an important leisure amenity for the entire community. The public meeting will allow residents to tell Glenveagh Properties and Kildare County Council how they feel about the altered proposals.”

The meeting takes place in Ryston Sports Centre this Wednesday, June 8 at 8.30pm. Representatives for Kildare County Council and Glenveagh Developments have been invited to attend.

Glenveagh Properties, which reported profits of €46m for 2021, is expected to have its show-house and sales office for the 350 house Belin Woods development open soon.