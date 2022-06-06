Search

07 Jun 2022

Protection order ‘reluctantly’ granted for Kildare resident

ALLEGED ABUSE

Protection order ‘reluctantly’ granted for Kildare resident

The order was granted on on Thursday, May 26. File Pic: Athy District Court

Reporter:

Court reporter

06 Jun 2022 1:20 PM

A protection order was granted to a woman in Athy District Court on Thursday, May 26.

Judge Desmond Zaidan made the decision after listening to a woman who claimed that her partner had been verbally and emotionally abusing her for the past four years.

The woman told the judge that she has filed for separation from her husband, but also wanted a protection order against him.

She alleged that she had audio evidence of him verbally abusing her.

The woman added: "He is worried about his reputation, but I am not doing this (seeking the order) to destroy his reputation; I am only doing it to protect myself and our children."

CONCERNS
After listening to the woman, he admitted that while he had no reason not to believe her, he said that he was concerned that a protection order, in addition to the fact that she appeared in the courthouse without her lawyer present, ‘could be used as a tactical ploy by the other side’s legal team’ in a family court hearing.

Upon being informed that the alleged abuse began in 2018, the judge asked her why she waited so long to come forward.

She replied that she thought that he acted this way because he was stressed from work.

However, when he was stuck working at home during the pandemic, he continued to be abusive solely towards her.

Street lights should be repaired ‘within 21 days’, Kildare County Council meeting told

Paul O'Mearapaul@leinsterleader.ie

Kildare's Little Way Cancer Centre teams up with Naas Park Run

"Undergoing cognitive behavioural therapy also helped me realise this even more," she added.

After consideration, Judge Zaidan admitted that, ‘as a judge and as a human being,’ he would have preferred if the woman's partner was also present in the court.

However, he agreed to ‘reluctantly’ grant the order.

The case will return to Naas District Court on a date in November.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media