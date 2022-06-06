Kildare Deaths June 4 to June 6, 2022

The death has occurred of Thomas (Tom) Tyrrell

Sheshoon Cottage, Brownstown, The Curragh, Kildare / Wexford / Thomastown, Kilkenny

Formerly of Bree, Co. Wexford and Thomastown, Co. Kilkenny. Peacefully at Naas Hospital after a short illness, surrounded by his loving family.

Sadly missed by his loving wife Mary, sons Tommy, PJ and Paul, daughters in law Susan, Fionnuala and Lisa, grandchildren, great grandchildren, sisters Gretta, Biddy, Catherine and Ann, brothers and sisters in law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May Tom Rest in Peace.

The death has occurred of John Robert (Johnny) HILLIS

Fernbrook, Cooleragh, Coill Dubh, Kildare

Formerly Coolcarrigan Estate. Peacefully, in the loving care of the staff of Hazel Hall Nursing Home. Husband of the late Dorothy. Pre-deceased by his son George.

He will be lovingly remembered by his daughters Louisa and Ruby, sons Fred and Sam, his grandchildren, great-grandchildren, extended family, neighbours and his many friends.

Funeral Service will take place in Coolcarrigan Church on Monday, followed by burial in adjoining graveyard.

"Safe in the arms of Jesus"

The death has occurred of Carmel Bagnell

Kilcullen, Kildare

Carmel Bagnell, Nicholastown, Kilcullen, Co Kildare. Who died on June 3rd 2022, peacefully, at Curragh Lawn Nursing Home. Deeply regretted by her loving sister Patty, nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, great-grandnephews, neighbours, relatives and friends.

The death has occurred of Desmond George (Des) STOREY

Clogheen, Monasterevin, Kildare, W34 YT50

Suddenly, in his 91st year. Pre-deceased by his brother Harold, sister Hazel and son-in-law Barry.

Loving husband of Muriel and cherished father of Shirley, Lorna and Jill.

He will be sadly missed and always remembered by his wife and daughters, his grandchildren Tom, Niall, Jessica, Luke and Kate, sons-in-law Lar and Daire, family and friends.

Reposing at his home on Monday at 2pm until 4pm. House private at other times, please.

Funeral Service on Tuesday at St. John's Church, Monasterevan, at 2pm. Burial immediately afterwards. Family flowers only.

" A life well lived"

The death has occurred of Ollie Heslin

Castleroe, Maganey, Kildare

Sadly missed by his loving wife Sophia, daughters Amelia, Elodie, Isabella. His mother Mary and father Mick, brothers Colm, Terence and Fergal, sisters-in-law Michelle, Averil and Maire , nephews Seth,Caleb and Fionn, aunts, uncles, cousins, relatives and a large circle of friends.

MAY OLLIE REST IN PEACE.

OLLIE'S HOUSE IS STRICTLY PRIVATE PLEASE

Funeral Arrangements Later

The death has occurred of Martin Doyle

Sallins Bridge, Sallins, Kildare / Dublin

Doyle, Martin, Sallins Bridge, Sallins, Co. Kildare and late of Fairview and Artane, Dublin, June 5th 2022, peacefully in the loving care of the staff of St. Brigid’s Hospice, The Curragh.

Sadly missed by his loving wife Orla, daughter Roisin and her partner Shane, son Mikey, brothers Gabriel, Mark and Greg, sisters Margaret, Caitriona and Bernie, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family, friends and neighbours.

Rest In Peace

Reposing at Oliver Reilly's Funeral Home, Woods House Clane (Eircode : W91YPX4) on Tuesday from 4pm to 8pm. Removal from his residence on Wednesday at approx. 9:30am to arrive at the Church of Our Lady and the Guardian Angels, Sallins for 10am Funeral Mass, followed by burial in Bodenstown Cemetery.

House Private Please

Donations can be made in memory of Martin to the Friends of St. Brigid's Hospice, The Curragh by clicking on the following link: https://friendsofstbrigidshospice.ie/ways-to-

The Funeral Mass can be viewed live on Wednesday at 10am by clicking on the following link : https://www.naasparish.ie/our-parish/sallins-webcam